CENTCOM’s Interagency Action Group (IAG) hosts PMR

Attendees pose for a group photo during U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) Counternarcotics and Counter Threat Finance (CN /CTF) Program Management Review (PMR), 30 January 2024. The two-day event provides a multiorganizational overview of USCENTCOM CN /CTF program successes as well as discussions addressing on-going challenges and lessons learned.



The PMR facilitates connectivity among several organizations focused on the end goal of countering transnational organized crime. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

