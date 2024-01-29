Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM’s Interagency Action Group (IAG) hosts PMR

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Attendees pose for a group photo during U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) Counternarcotics and Counter Threat Finance (CN /CTF) Program Management Review (PMR), 30 January 2024. The two-day event provides a multiorganizational overview of USCENTCOM CN /CTF program successes as well as discussions addressing on-going challenges and lessons learned.

    The PMR facilitates connectivity among several organizations focused on the end goal of countering transnational organized crime. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:21
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM’s Interagency Action Group (IAG) hosts PMR, by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Counternarcotics
    Counter Threat Finance
    Program Management Review

