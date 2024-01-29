Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hap Arnold Innovation Center

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Barron, Chief of Exercise and Plans and the Director of the Hap Arnold Innovation Center (HAIC) at the 163d Attack Wing, briefs a fellow volunteer member on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024. The HAIC is an innovation hub at the wing level, created to solve unique problem sets to reduce cost, improve workflow efficiency, and increase mission output. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).

