U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Barron, Chief of Exercise and Plans and the Director of the Hap Arnold Innovation Center (HAIC) at the 163d Attack Wing, briefs a fellow volunteer member on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024. The HAIC is an innovation hub at the wing level, created to solve unique problem sets to reduce cost, improve workflow efficiency, and increase mission output. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).

