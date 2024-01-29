Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Latoya Thompson Portrait

    Senior Airman Latoya Thompson Portrait

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latoya Thompson, 49th Health Care Operations Squadron systems technician, poses for a portrait at the 49th Medical Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 7, 2023. The 49th MDG’s primary mission is to sustain and enhance a culture of safety, maximize combat readiness, enhance access to quality patient care, and develop Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8216317
    VIRIN: 231107-F-IP012-1011
    Resolution: 4929x3279
    Size: 854.73 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Latoya Thompson Portrait, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    AETC
    49th Wing
    49th MDG
    Humans of Holloman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT