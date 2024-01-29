U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latoya Thompson, 49th Health Care Operations Squadron systems technician, poses for a portrait at the 49th Medical Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 7, 2023. The 49th MDG’s primary mission is to sustain and enhance a culture of safety, maximize combat readiness, enhance access to quality patient care, and develop Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8216317
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-IP012-1011
|Resolution:
|4929x3279
|Size:
|854.73 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Latoya Thompson Portrait, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT