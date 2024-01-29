U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Latoya Thompson, 49th Health Care Operations Squadron systems technician, poses for a portrait at the 49th Medical Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 7, 2023. The 49th MDG’s primary mission is to sustain and enhance a culture of safety, maximize combat readiness, enhance access to quality patient care, and develop Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8216317 VIRIN: 231107-F-IP012-1011 Resolution: 4929x3279 Size: 854.73 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Latoya Thompson Portrait, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.