    Operation Seawolf

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Hagen, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, perfoms launch procedures during Operation Seawolf at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 24, 2024. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing traveled to NASNI with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 175th Fighter Squadron to execute agile, joint, maritime training with the Navy and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8215977
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-SJ722-1001
    Resolution: 6327x4218
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Seawolf, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Seawolf
    seawolf 2024

