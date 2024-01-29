Staff Sgt. Garrett Hagen, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, perfoms launch procedures during Operation Seawolf at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado, California, Jan. 24, 2024. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing traveled to NASNI with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 175th Fighter Squadron to execute agile, joint, maritime training with the Navy and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

