    Soldier Receives Army Achievement Medal

    EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith, commander, Joint Task Force North, recognizes U.S. Army Spc. Jaleel Cool, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, for his work during a visit at Edinburg Airfield, Texas, November 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Receives Army Achievement Medal, by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFN US Army Fort Bliss USA

