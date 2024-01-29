Soldier Receives Army Achievement Medal

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith, commander, Joint Task Force North, recognizes U.S. Army Spc. Jaleel Cool, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, for his work during a visit at Edinburg Airfield, Texas, November 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)
