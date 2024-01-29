Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Supply Chain Management Service Center Keeps Rates Steady

    N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    240123-N-GB257-1001 N. Charleston, SC (January 23, 2024) Members of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) Service Center pose for a group photo at one of the center’s logistics hubs in Charleston, South Carolina. The SCM Service Center has been able to keep rates steady over the past four years by cutting costs, all while maintaining optimal service levels. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger)

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

