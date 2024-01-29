Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center reflects change in Army Medicine

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    1st Sgt. Jason M. Robinson, Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, puts up the official photo of the new U.S. Army Surgeon General. Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre assumed the duties of U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General U.S. Army Medical Command from Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle in a ceremony hosted by Gen. Randy George, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:26
    Photo ID: 8214667
    VIRIN: 240129-O-OT285-3523
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Army Health Center reflects change in Army Medicine, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

