Munson Army Health Center reflects change in Army Medicine

1st Sgt. Jason M. Robinson, Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, puts up the official photo of the new U.S. Army Surgeon General. Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre assumed the duties of U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General U.S. Army Medical Command from Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle in a ceremony hosted by Gen. Randy George, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 25.

