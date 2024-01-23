Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is home to the Air Force’s 368th Training Squadron (TRS) which provides initial skills and advanced level training in the areas of Engineering, Pavements & Equipment, and Emergency Management. Over a thousand airmen undergo training with the 368 TRS every year at Fort Leonard Wood, learning a range of skills before receiving their first assignment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 14:18 Photo ID: 8214328 VIRIN: 240129-O-CF481-3391 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.65 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schoolhouse Rock: Fort Leonard Wood, by Emma Loscalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.