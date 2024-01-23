Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schoolhouse Rock: Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Emma Loscalzo 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is home to the Air Force’s 368th Training Squadron (TRS) which provides initial skills and advanced level training in the areas of Engineering, Pavements & Equipment, and Emergency Management. Over a thousand airmen undergo training with the 368 TRS every year at Fort Leonard Wood, learning a range of skills before receiving their first assignment.

