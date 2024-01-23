Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is home to the Air Force’s 368th Training Squadron (TRS) which provides initial skills and advanced level training in the areas of Engineering, Pavements & Equipment, and Emergency Management. Over a thousand airmen undergo training with the 368 TRS every year at Fort Leonard Wood, learning a range of skills before receiving their first assignment.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8214328
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-CF481-3391
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schoolhouse Rock: Fort Leonard Wood, by Emma Loscalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Schoolhouse Rock: Fort Leonard Wood
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT