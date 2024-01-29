Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical maintenance

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    A biomedical equipment technician works on a medical device at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    New request procedures for sustainment-level medical maintenance

    sustainment
    medical materiel
    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    USAMMA
    AMLC

