    Sill makes employee moves to develop professionals

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by MarieMarie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Chris Etheridge, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security Plans, operations specialist, takes part in the Developmental Assignment Program with the Fort Sill Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO).

    Sill makes employee moves to develop professionals

