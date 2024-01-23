U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tankers with the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. The 305th Air Mobility Wing extends America's global reach by generating, flying and delivering via KC-46 and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. The KC-46A provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8213920
|VIRIN:
|240125-Z-AL508-1142
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46 line-up, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Mobility Command
LEAVE A COMMENT