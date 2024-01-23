KC-46 line-up

U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tankers with the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. The 305th Air Mobility Wing extends America's global reach by generating, flying and delivering via KC-46 and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. The KC-46A provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

