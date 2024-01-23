Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 line-up

    KC-46 line-up

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tankers with the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. The 305th Air Mobility Wing extends America's global reach by generating, flying and delivering via KC-46 and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to conduct strategic airlift and air refueling missions worldwide. The KC-46A provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8213920
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-AL508-1142
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 line-up, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Mobility Command

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Tanker
    JB MDL
    AMC
    Can Do
    KC-46

