USS Mobile (LCS 26) Vertical Replenishment Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conduct a vertical replenishment training evolution with a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 (HSM-49) in the South China Sea, Dec. 26. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

