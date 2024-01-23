Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Vertical Replenishment Training

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Vertical Replenishment Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    NR NPASE Midwest

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 26, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conduct a vertical replenishment training evolution with a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 (HSM-49) in the South China Sea, Dec. 26. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8213515
    VIRIN: 231226-N-SW214-1069
    Resolution: 725x1120
    Size: 100.2 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Vertical Replenishment Training, by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    DESRON 7
    vertical repenishment
    USS Mobile (LC 26)
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT