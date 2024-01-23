230520-N-YD083-1004

Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen march into their commissioning ceremony at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are enrolled in a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is dedicated to cultivating Midshipmen into commissioned officers, equipped to lead Sailors and Marines across the globe. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

