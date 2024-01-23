Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230520-N-YD083-1004

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    NR NPASE Midwest

    Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen march into their commissioning ceremony at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are enrolled in a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is dedicated to cultivating Midshipmen into commissioned officers, equipped to lead Sailors and Marines across the globe. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Location: ALBANY, NY, US
    Commissioning Ceremony

    #midshipmen #commissioning #RPI

