Chief Warrant Officer Three Clarissa J. Love beams ear to ear as Col. James D. Hoyman awards her a service medal during the January 25, 2025 Installation Retirement Ceremony on Fort Gregg-Adams.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8213031
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-JL021-1008
|Resolution:
|4191x3368
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation Retirement Ceremony, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
