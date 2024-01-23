Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Line Handling Training at White Beach Naval Facility

    Line Handling Training at White Beach Naval Facility

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 25, 2024) Machinist Mate Second Class Christopher Coleman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Port Operations department, demonstrates line handling techniques at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. Training was conducted in preparation for the arrival of forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8212873
    VIRIN: 240125-N-LT479-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Line Handling Training at White Beach Naval Facility, by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    U.S. Navy
    White Beach
    USS America
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT