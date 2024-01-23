Line Handling Training at White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 25, 2024) Machinist Mate Second Class Christopher Coleman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Port Operations department, demonstrates line handling techniques at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. Training was conducted in preparation for the arrival of forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6). CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

