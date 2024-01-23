Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-N Soldiers conduct an ACFT

    JTF-N Soldiers conduct an ACFT

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Burt, first sergeant, Joint Task Force North, administers the hand release push-up portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test to U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Tong, operations officer, Joint Task Force North, at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8212482
    VIRIN: 231114-A-UE565-3536
    Resolution: 4480x2759
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-N Soldiers conduct an ACFT, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Joint Task Force North
    JTFN
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT