U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Burt, first sergeant, Joint Task Force North, administers the hand release push-up portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test to U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Tong, operations officer, Joint Task Force North, at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Ft. Bliss, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8212482 VIRIN: 231114-A-UE565-3536 Resolution: 4480x2759 Size: 3.16 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-N Soldiers conduct an ACFT, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.