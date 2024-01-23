The Joint Task Force North Color Guard leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade in downtown El Paso, Texas, Nov. 11, 2023. The Task Force’s color guard is unique as it has representatives from multiple branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8212476
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-UE565-3831
|Resolution:
|5344x3373
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-N leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT