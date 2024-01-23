Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-N leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    Joint Task Force North

    The Joint Task Force North Color Guard leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade in downtown El Paso, Texas, Nov. 11, 2023. The Task Force’s color guard is unique as it has representatives from multiple branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    Veterans Day
    Joint Task Force North
    JTFN

