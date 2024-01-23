The Joint Task Force North Color Guard leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade in downtown El Paso, Texas, Nov. 11, 2023. The Task Force’s color guard is unique as it has representatives from multiple branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:11 Photo ID: 8212476 VIRIN: 231111-A-UE565-3831 Resolution: 5344x3373 Size: 9.87 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-N leads the El Paso Veterans Day Parade, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.