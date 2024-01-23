Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCSF Blount Island Support Stand-In Forces

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines load USNS PILILAAU with ready-for-issue equipment and supplies at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Jacksonville, Florida, to support Stand-In Forces.

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    USNS Pililaau
    MCSF Blount Island

