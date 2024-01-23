MCSF Blount Island Support Stand-In Forces

U.S. Marines load USNS PILILAAU with ready-for-issue equipment and supplies at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Jacksonville, Florida, to support Stand-In Forces.
