U.S. Army medic hones skills in sub-zero Norwegian weather

Sgt. Miles Atkins, a combat medic assigned to the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Germany, braved sub-zero temperatures while taking part in the NATO Cold Weather Combat Medic Instructor Course in Norway Nov. 28 to Dec. 13.

Atkins was among a group of several NATO participants taking part in the two-week long medical training event at the Cold Weather Operations Centre of Excellence in Porsangmoen Camp, Norway. The rigorous medical instructor course provided participants the skills and knowledge required to prepare, plan, and execute medical operations in arctic winter temperatures of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit or greater. (Photo by Sgt. Miles Atkins)



