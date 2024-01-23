Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army combat medic hones skills in sub-zero Norwegian weather

    GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Sgt. Miles Atkins, a combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr, took part in a two-week NATO Cold Weather Combat Medic Instructor Course at the NATO Centre of Excellence for Cold Weather Operations in Porsangmoen, Norway. Atkins was among a group of NATO medical personnel who spent 15 days in sub-zero temperatures acquiring knowledge and skills on utilizing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) drills in winter conditions, preventing, recognizing and treating cold weather injuries and adapting their own equipment to best function in cold a weather climate. (Photo by Sgt. Miles Atkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army combat medic hones skills in sub-zero Norwegian weather, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

