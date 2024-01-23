Sgt. Miles Atkins, a combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr, took part in a two-week NATO Cold Weather Combat Medic Instructor Course at the NATO Centre of Excellence for Cold Weather Operations in Porsangmoen, Norway. Atkins was among a group of NATO medical personnel who spent 15 days in sub-zero temperatures acquiring knowledge and skills on utilizing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) drills in winter conditions, preventing, recognizing and treating cold weather injuries and adapting their own equipment to best function in cold a weather climate. (Photo by Sgt. Miles Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8211300 VIRIN: 231204-A-YV790-6849 Resolution: 2749x2070 Size: 725.46 KB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army combat medic hones skills in sub-zero Norwegian weather, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.