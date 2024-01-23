Maj. Robert Sheehan (second from middle, on left), an Air Defense Artillery Officer with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, is awarded the Charles G. Sage Award at the 14th annual Missile Defender of the Year Ceremony in Alexandria, Va., January 19, 2024. Sheehan earned this prestigious award for his superior performance, exemplary leadership, technical and tactical expertise, and unwavering dedication while serving as the Deputy J3 and Tactical director for the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System (NCR-IADS) mission over the past year. (Courtesy Photo)
|01.19.2024
|01.26.2024 00:06
|8210999
|240119-A-RR521-8896
|640x480
|91.71 KB
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|0
|0
