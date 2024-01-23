Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAGE Award

    SAGE Award

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Maj. Robert Sheehan (second from middle, on left), an Air Defense Artillery Officer with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, is awarded the Charles G. Sage Award at the 14th annual Missile Defender of the Year Ceremony in Alexandria, Va., January 19, 2024. Sheehan earned this prestigious award for his superior performance, exemplary leadership, technical and tactical expertise, and unwavering dedication while serving as the Deputy J3 and Tactical director for the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense System (NCR-IADS) mission over the past year. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 00:06
    Photo ID: 8210999
    VIRIN: 240119-A-RR521-8896
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 91.71 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAGE Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Air Defense
    FLNG
    Sage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT