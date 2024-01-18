Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPW Teams Provide Situational Awareness in Attack (24 JAN 1945)

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Capt. Hans Trefousse, one of the IPW Team chiefs, 1944.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:01
    IPW Teams Provide Situational Awareness in Attack (24 JAN 1945)

    World War II
    This Week in MI History
    LTC Robert F. Evans
    CPT Hans Trefousse
    1LT William Boehme
    2LT Gideon Oppenheimer

