    Operation CHOO-CHOO Proves Merit of Civil Security (2 FEB 1946)

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    U.S. Constabulary officers performing student inspections. The Army created the Constabulary in 1946 to oversee civil security operations in occupied Germany. (National Archives)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8209682
    VIRIN: 240125-O-MF537-3774
    Resolution: 819x657
    Size: 145.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation CHOO-CHOO Proves Merit of Civil Security (2 FEB 1946), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil security
    Counter Intelligence Corps
    This Week in MI History
    Operation CHOO-CHOO
    US Constabulary Forces
    970th CIC Detachment

