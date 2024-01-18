U.S. Constabulary officers performing student inspections. The Army created the Constabulary in 1946 to oversee civil security operations in occupied Germany. (National Archives)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 09:50
|Photo ID:
|8209682
|VIRIN:
|240125-O-MF537-3774
|Resolution:
|819x657
|Size:
|145.86 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation CHOO-CHOO Proves Merit of Civil Security (2 FEB 1946), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation CHOO-CHOO Proves Merit of Civil Security (2 FEB 1946)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT