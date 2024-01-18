U.S., Bahrain Air Forces showcase partnership with combined launch

U.S. Air Force and Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation at an undisclosed location as part of Exercise Ballast Cannon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables regular and routine training, which advances the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8209402
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-MU509-1456
|Resolution:
|4178x2985
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
