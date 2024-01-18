Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Bahrain Air Forces showcase partnership with combined launch

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation at an undisclosed location as part of Exercise Ballast Cannon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables regular and routine training, which advances the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8209402
    VIRIN: 240107-F-MU509-1456
    Resolution: 4178x2985
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Bahrain Air Forces showcase partnership with combined launch, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Royal Bahraini Air Force
    Exercise Ballast Cannon

