    Rep. Ronny Jackson Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Pensacola, Fla. -- Training Air Wing Six Commodore Capt. Doug White speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida, (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8208592
    VIRIN: 240124-N-PJ019-1047
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Ronny Jackson Visits NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    NASC
    cradleofnavalaviation

