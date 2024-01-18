Rep. Ronny Jackson Visits NAS Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. -- Training Air Wing Six Commodore Capt. Doug White speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida, (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

