Pensacola, Fla. -- Training Air Wing Six Commodore Capt. Doug White speaks with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 24. Jackson, a retired Navy Medical Corps officer, toured the air station as part of a familiarization tour of military installations in Florida, (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8208592
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-PJ019-1047
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rep. Ronny Jackson Visits NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT