NSWC Philadelphia Division Engineer Participates in Pentagon Rotation Program

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Research Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) selected Jamie Gates, a program manager from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), for the Connective Tissue (CONNECT) Program, a developmental rotation opportunity at the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy Photo by NSWCPD Office of Corporate Communications)

