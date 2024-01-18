Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Philadelphia Division Engineer Participates in Pentagon Rotation Program

    NSWC Philadelphia Division Engineer Participates in Pentagon Rotation Program

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Corporate Communications NSWCPD 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Research Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) selected Jamie Gates, a program manager from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), for the Connective Tissue (CONNECT) Program, a developmental rotation opportunity at the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy Photo by NSWCPD Office of Corporate Communications)

