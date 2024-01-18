An excavator removes sand from a temporary dredged sand placement site in Wabasha, Minnesota, Jan. 22. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the city of Wabasha, signed an agreement in July 2023, that provides the framework for Corps of Engineers to pay the city to manage river sand removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The St. Paul District historically removes around 250,000 cubic yards of sand from the greater Wabasha area every year. This is approximately 25% of the dredging requirements within the district.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:47 Photo ID: 8208530 VIRIN: 240122-A-LI073-1079 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.3 MB Location: WABASHA, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wabasha, Corps partnership in managing Mississippi River dredged sand pays dividends, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.