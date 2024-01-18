Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wabasha, Corps partnership in managing Mississippi River dredged sand pays dividends

    WABASHA, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    An excavator removes sand from a temporary dredged sand placement site in Wabasha, Minnesota, Jan. 22. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the city of Wabasha, signed an agreement in July 2023, that provides the framework for Corps of Engineers to pay the city to manage river sand removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The St. Paul District historically removes around 250,000 cubic yards of sand from the greater Wabasha area every year. This is approximately 25% of the dredging requirements within the district.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8208530
    VIRIN: 240122-A-LI073-1079
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: WABASHA, MN, US
    This work, Wabasha, Corps partnership in managing Mississippi River dredged sand pays dividends, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    St. Paul District
    Wabasha
    Section 217 agreement
    Mississippi River navigation

