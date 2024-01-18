240110-A-VV187-1116 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Laudano, assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), participates in visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in Manama, Bahrain, Jan 8. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tyrin Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:38 Photo ID: 8208088 VIRIN: 240110-A-VV187-1116 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 922.36 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Bahrain Military Forces Conduct VBSS Training, by PV1 Tyrin Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.