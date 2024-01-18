Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Bahrain Military Forces Conduct VBSS Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Tyrin Saunders 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240110-A-VV187-1116 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Laudano, assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), participates in visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in Manama, Bahrain, Jan 8. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tyrin Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8208088
    VIRIN: 240110-A-VV187-1116
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 922.36 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Bahrain Military Forces Conduct VBSS Training, by PV1 Tyrin Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Bahrain Coast Guard
    Bahrain Defense Force
    DD 24

