Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, speaks at the Nakupuna Services Leadership Development Event, Jan. 23, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Nakupuna Foundation works to prepare native Hawaiians for job opportunities through targeted investments in STEM educational programs while preserving Hawaiian culture and supporting an array of veterans and military families. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

