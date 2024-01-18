Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura speaks at the Nakupuna Services Leadership Development Event

    Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura speaks at the Nakupuna Services Leadership Development Event

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, speaks at the Nakupuna Services Leadership Development Event, Jan. 23, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The Nakupuna Foundation works to prepare native Hawaiians for job opportunities through targeted investments in STEM educational programs while preserving Hawaiian culture and supporting an array of veterans and military families. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State, and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8207802
    VIRIN: 240123-A-EE372-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura speaks at the Nakupuna Services Leadership Development Event, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT