Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man

    Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2018

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Dan Bihum (left), a police officer with the San Diego Police Department, visits Francisco Roman during Romans recovery from injuries sustained in the line of duty, June 23, 2018. Roman, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and now a police officer with the SDPD, was awarded the Purple Heart Medal during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 23, 2024. The ceremony honored Romans sacrifice during his deployment to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (Photo courtesy of Francisco Roman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2018
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8207756
    VIRIN: 240123-M-UR891-1001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 109.56 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Beyond the Call: The Inspiring Story of a Marine, Police Officer, and Family Man, by 2LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Purple Heart
    Fallujah
    Police
    Marines
    Iraq

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT