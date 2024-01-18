HAMPTON, VA (January 18, 2024) -- Department of the Navy (DON) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) Director Arveice Washington discusses small business initiatives at the 1st Annual Hampton Roads Small Business Expo at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The two-day expo featured various speakers and panels, a vendor exhibit hall, networking, and matchmaking between vendors, prime contractors and government agency representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Donnelly/Released)

