    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Annual Hampton Roads Small Business Expo

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Amber Donnelly 

    Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs

    HAMPTON, VA (January 18, 2024) -- Department of the Navy (DON) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) Director Arveice Washington discusses small business initiatives at the 1st Annual Hampton Roads Small Business Expo at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The two-day expo featured various speakers and panels, a vendor exhibit hall, networking, and matchmaking between vendors, prime contractors and government agency representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Donnelly/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 16:48
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US
    TAGS

    Small Business

