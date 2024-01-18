The newest U.S. Army Sustainment Command Transformation Tuesday series will cover lifestyle changes and how to make them stick. Health and life coaches Linda Ottman and Nick Osterhaus will guide attendees through ways to remaining resilient in the face of challenges while making those changes. The virtual classes run each Tuesday for ASC Soldiers and Civilians.
Transform your life: upcoming R2 series guides through lifestyle changes
