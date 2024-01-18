USACE industrial hygienist oversees personal air monitoring

Donnie Butler, Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission chief of safety and industrial hygienist, places a personal air monitor on Kelvin Chan, structural engineer, from the Technical Center of Expertise out of the Seattle District while in the contamination reduction zone. Chan is part of a unique, three-person team that also includes a historian and an architectural historian. The team is on Maui at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are evaluating historic structures in Lahaina affected by the August 8, 2023, wildfires to determine what shoring and bracing methods would be required for the structures. Typically, USACE employees do not enter hot zones but due to their expertise and the need for evaluation of structures affected by the wildfires, the team received hazardous waste operations and emergency response training, and were medically cleared and fitted with Tyvek suits, respirators and personal air monitors for their work. The purpose of the personal air monitors is to identify the levels of various particulates to which a person working in the hot zone performing similar types of work might be exposed.

Date Taken: 01.18.2024