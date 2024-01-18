Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend [Image 2 of 4]

    Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fires a flare over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Jan. 19, 2024. The Barry M. Goldwater range, south of Phoenix, Arizona, is host to a number of surface to air bombing ranges which are utilized for training by various DOD branches. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 17:47
    Photo ID: 8206309
    VIRIN: 240119-F-AL900-1485
    Resolution: 3324x1569
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Fighter Jet
    F-35
    Lightning
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing

