Fighter jets soar over Gila Bend

An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fires a flare over Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, Jan. 19, 2024. The Barry M. Goldwater range, south of Phoenix, Arizona, is host to a number of surface to air bombing ranges which are utilized for training by various DOD branches. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter and provides next-generation stealth with enhanced situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US