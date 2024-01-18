Leaders join forces to improve health care access for military recruiters, families

Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, Defense Health Agency; director, San Antonio Market; commander, 59th Medical Wing; and the lead for Air Force Medical Agency Alpha, responds to a question about healthcare access for recruiters during a meeting at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024. Harrell met with Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander; his wife, Cathy Amrhein; and several TRICARE representatives to identify challenges in accessing care and potential solutions to ensure support for remote military families. (Defense Health Agency photo by Brian J. Valencia)

