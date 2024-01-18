Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, Defense Health Agency; director, San Antonio Market; commander, 59th Medical Wing; and the lead for Air Force Medical Agency Alpha, responds to a question about healthcare access for recruiters during a meeting at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024. Harrell met with Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander; his wife, Cathy Amrhein; and several TRICARE representatives to identify challenges in accessing care and potential solutions to ensure support for remote military families. (Defense Health Agency photo by Brian J. Valencia)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8206263
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-PF238-1059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders join forces to improve health care access for military recruiters, families, by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders join forces to improve health care access for military recruiters, families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT