    Leaders join forces to improve health care access for military recruiters, families

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, Defense Health Agency; director, San Antonio Market; commander, 59th Medical Wing; and the lead for Air Force Medical Agency Alpha, responds to a question about healthcare access for recruiters during a meeting at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024. Harrell met with Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander; his wife, Cathy Amrhein; and several TRICARE representatives to identify challenges in accessing care and potential solutions to ensure support for remote military families. (Defense Health Agency photo by Brian J. Valencia)

