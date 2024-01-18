Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Concert at Teatro De Lise

    SARNO, ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Laffoon 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band's Clarinet Quartet and Brass Band, Topside, performed a riveting concert alongside students at the Teatro De Lise in Sarno, Italy in memory of the young Neapolitan musician, Giovanbattista Cutolo; a young hornist who tragically passed away in early 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 05:47
    Location: SARNO, IT
