Director Randy “Church” Kee at the Alaska Defense Forum, August 2023, in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Department of Defense announced the appointment of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Randy “Church” Kee as the first Director for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 18. The center is the newest of five existing DoD Regional Centers for Security Studies, and prior to Kee’s appointment he served as the senior adviser for Arctic security affairs and supported the center's establishment and initial activities. (Courtesy photo)
Ted Stevens Center welcomes first appointed Director
