Mine Mission: Marine Corps Looks to Boost Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

Uncrewed (also known as unmanned) aerial vehicles equipped with specialized software and sensors fly during the Technical Concept Experiment (TCE) 23.2, held at Camp Pendleton, California. TCE 23.2 showcased multiple systems designed to enhance the Marine Corps’ capability in carrying out amphibious operations — including explosive hazard defeat/mine countermeasures as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

