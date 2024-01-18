Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mine Mission: Marine Corps Looks to Boost Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Attendees at the Technical Concept Experiment (TCE) 23.2, held at Camp Pendleton, California, discuss a system tested during the event. TCE 23.2 showcased multiple systems designed to enhance the Marine Corps’ capability in carrying out amphibious operations — including explosive hazard defeat/mine countermeasures as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    This work, Mine Mission: Marine Corps Looks to Boost Mine Countermeasure Capabilities, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

