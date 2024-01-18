Mine Mission: Marine Corps Looks to Boost Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

Attendees at the Technical Concept Experiment (TCE) 23.2, held at Camp Pendleton, California, discuss a system tested during the event. TCE 23.2 showcased multiple systems designed to enhance the Marine Corps’ capability in carrying out amphibious operations — including explosive hazard defeat/mine countermeasures as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8203069
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-NO201-1001
|Resolution:
|1708x961
|Size:
|335.87 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
