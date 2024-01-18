Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, the Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, participated in the Santa Monica Veterans Day Ceremony at the iconic Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 10, 2023. She was joined by Mrs. Crawford, the Command Executive Officer at 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the dedicated soldiers of the 311th ESC, to celebrate those who selflessly served our nation before us. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

