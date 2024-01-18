Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Johnson unveils memorial commemorating namesake

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2014

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general (left), and Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson unveil the Sgt. William Henry Johnson memorial Jan. 11.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2014
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 17:15
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    unveiling ceremony
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    Sgt. William Johnson memorial

