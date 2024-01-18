Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general (left), and Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson unveil the Sgt. William Henry Johnson memorial Jan. 11.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8202423
|VIRIN:
|140118-A-WU691-6179
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson unveils memorial commemorating namesake, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson unveils memorial commemorating namesake
