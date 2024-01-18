Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transportation museum features artifacts, displays of interest to the Transportation Corps

    Transportation museum features artifacts, displays of interest to the Transportation Corps

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    The U.S. Army Transportation Museum at Fort Eustis features an event space with historic artifacts and displays, like the Saint Christopher statue pictured here.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8202339
    VIRIN: 240117-A-QT896-9061
    Resolution: 6240x3512
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transportation museum features artifacts, displays of interest to the Transportation Corps, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    faith
    catholic
    Saint Christopher
    museum
    statue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT