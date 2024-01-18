As Team Robins kicks off the new year, the base released its new official logo on January 17, 2024, which captures the essence of Robins Air Force, Georgia, and its diverse mission set.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 15:07 Photo ID: 8202198 VIRIN: 231211-F-YC551-1002 Resolution: 1000x1000 Size: 115.64 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Missions, New Year, New Look: Robins AFB releases new official logo, by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.