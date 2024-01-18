Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newest Navy Medical Service Corps lieutenant at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps officer Randy Le was out of uniform for a short time Jan. 18, 2024.

    Capt. Maria Edusada, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Director for Administration formally promoted Le to Navy lieutenant in front of command MSC officers, his Nutrition Management department and staff members.

    Le, a registered dietitian, has led Nutrition Management over the last year to such notable highlights such as the Combined Food Operations staff recognized by Department of Defense’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance for their ongoing work regarding military nutrition and the Schon Hall Bachelor Enlisted Quarters team receiving a 100 percent satisfaction from tenants (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, Newest Navy Medical Service Corps lieutenant at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

