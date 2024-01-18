Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard Army Aviator Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner set to become state's USPFO

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner, the 10th USPFO for Nevada since the conclusion of World War II, takes time out for a photo on January 17, 2024, next to memorabilia saved from Lt. Col. Michael Norton’s stint as the first USPFO for Nevada following the global conflict. Wagner, a longtime Army aviator, is set to succeed Col. Mary Devine as USPFO on Friday, January 19, 2024. Devine is set to become the Chief of Staff for Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longtime Army Aviator&rsquo;s career flight path diverts to finance, logistics management: Wagner set to become Nevada Guard&rsquo;s USPFO

