Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner, the 10th USPFO for Nevada since the conclusion of World War II, takes time out for a photo on January 17, 2024, next to memorabilia saved from Lt. Col. Michael Norton’s stint as the first USPFO for Nevada following the global conflict. Wagner, a longtime Army aviator, is set to succeed Col. Mary Devine as USPFO on Friday, January 19, 2024. Devine is set to become the Chief of Staff for Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8202195 VIRIN: 240117-Z-JJ461-1034 Resolution: 2304x1756 Size: 3.67 MB Location: CARSON CITY, NV, US Hometown: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard Army Aviator Lt. Col. Andrew Wagner set to become state's USPFO, by SFC Erick Studenicka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.