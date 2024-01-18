Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Bonds, Building Resilience: The evolution of the AFMC Connect initiative

    Forging Bonds, Building Resilience: The evolution of the AFMC Connect initiative

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    AFMC Connect logo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8202072
    VIRIN: 240118-F-VJ282-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 61.4 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Bonds, Building Resilience: The evolution of the AFMC Connect initiative, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging bonds, building resilience: The evolution of the AFMC Connect initiative

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    resilience
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFMC Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT