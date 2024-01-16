Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week – A1C Emma Porter and Paolo Melendez

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing command team recognizes U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emma Porter, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron pediatrics aerospace medical technician, and Paolo Melendez, 6th Medical Support Squadron medical facility manager, as Champions of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024. Porter and Melendez were recognized for identifying a water leak at the installation’s medical clinic and coming in after hours during the holidays to prevent extensive damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8200805
    VIRIN: 240116-F-TE518-1004
    Resolution: 5574x3135
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Champ of the Week – A1C Emma Porter and Paolo Melendez, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill
    Air Force Medicine
    Champ of the Week

