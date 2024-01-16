Champ of the Week – A1C Emma Porter and Paolo Melendez

The 6th Air Refueling Wing command team recognizes U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emma Porter, 6th Healthcare Operations Squadron pediatrics aerospace medical technician, and Paolo Melendez, 6th Medical Support Squadron medical facility manager, as Champions of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024. Porter and Melendez were recognized for identifying a water leak at the installation’s medical clinic and coming in after hours during the holidays to prevent extensive damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

