Fort Eustis barracks provide a place to call home

A fish tank is pictured during a walk through inspection of the barracks at Fort Eustis Oct. 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8200572
|VIRIN:
|231028-A-QT896-7630
|Resolution:
|1110x912
|Size:
|109.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
