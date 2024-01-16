Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Naval Security Forces

    NAS Pensacola Naval Security Forces

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Electronics Technician 1st Class (EXW/IW) Jordan Crowe checks identification documents at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola main gate Jan. 17. Despite a reputation as the 'Sunshine State,' Jan. 17 temperatures in Pensacola were in the low 20s Fahrenheit. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:50
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    CNRSE
    NASP
    cradleofnavalaviation

