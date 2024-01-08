Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tracy Tynan Visits NSWCDD

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Morgan Tabor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Tracy Tynan, SES, Program Director at Missile Defense Agency, pictured here with NSWCDD Acting Deputy Technical Director Aaron Miller, SSTM (left), and Technical Director Dale Sisson Jr., SES, P.E. (middle), took part in a comprehensive visit of Dahlgren, exploring ground sensors, radar support, electronic warfare, Jan. 11.

