Tracy Tynan, SES, Program Director at Missile Defense Agency, pictured here with NSWCDD Acting Deputy Technical Director Aaron Miller, SSTM (left), and Technical Director Dale Sisson Jr., SES, P.E. (middle), took part in a comprehensive visit of Dahlgren, exploring ground sensors, radar support, electronic warfare, Jan. 11.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8199124
|VIRIN:
|231211-N-XQ503-1001
|Resolution:
|4890x3588
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tracy Tynan Visits NSWCDD, by Morgan Tabor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT